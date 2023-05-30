Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Two killed in vehicle collision one injured

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in vehicle collision; one injured

Updated on: 30 May,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Amethi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The three men were going to Lucknow from Sultanpur when they met with a road accident

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in vehicle collision; one injured

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in vehicle collision; one injured
x
00:00

Two persons were killed and one man was seriously injured when their car dashed into a stationary trailer on the Sultanpur-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.


The accident took place near Dharauli village when the speeding car rammed into the trailer parked on the roadside.


The three men were going to Lucknow from Sultanpur when they met with a road accident.


One of the deceased has been identified as Sheelu Kumar (27), while the other deceased who is around 30 years of age, is yet to be identified,

"The third person who is seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital," the police official said.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter," said Circle Officer, Musafirkhana, Gaurav Singh.

Meanwhile, at least 10 persons were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu district on Tuesday early morning.

The bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar. The injured were taken to the GMC Hospital in Jammu. 

"Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public Health Centre," he added.

The local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

india India news uttar pradesh national news amethi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK