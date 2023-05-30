Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in vehicle collision; one injured

The three men were going to Lucknow from Sultanpur when they met with a road accident

Two persons were killed and one man was seriously injured when their car dashed into a stationary trailer on the Sultanpur-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

The accident took place near Dharauli village when the speeding car rammed into the trailer parked on the roadside.

One of the deceased has been identified as Sheelu Kumar (27), while the other deceased who is around 30 years of age, is yet to be identified,

"The third person who is seriously injured has been admitted to the hospital," the police official said.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter," said Circle Officer, Musafirkhana, Gaurav Singh.

Meanwhile, at least 10 persons were killed and 30 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Jammu district on Tuesday early morning.

The bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar. The injured were taken to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.

"Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public Health Centre," he added.

The local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.