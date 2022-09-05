Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 26 inmates in Barabanki district jail test positive for HIV

Uttar Pradesh: 26 inmates in Barabanki district jail test positive for HIV

Updated on: 05 September,2022 10:41 PM IST  |  Barabanki
The tests were conducted by the health department during a three-phase HIV camp at the jail from August 10 to September 1, officials said.

Representational Pic


Twenty-six inmates of the district jail in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for HIV, officials said on Monday.


The tests were conducted by the health department during a three-phase HIV camp at the jail from August 10 to September 1, they said.



Jailor Alok Shukla said of the 26 people, two are undergoing anti-retroviral treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

According to Barabanki Chief Medical Officer Dr Awadhesh Yadav, there are 3,300 inmates in the district jail and efforts are being made to test all of them for HIV.

