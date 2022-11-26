×
Uttar Pradesh: 29 cows found dead in Mathura

Updated on: 26 November,2022 11:32 AM IST  |  Mathura
The Police found the stranded container in which 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive

Uttar Pradesh: 29 cows found dead in Mathura

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


As many as 29 cows were found dead in a closed container stranded near the national highway in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, said police.


The Police found the stranded container in which 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive.



Mathura Circle Officer (CO), Refinery, Harshita Singh said that the driver is absconding.


"We received info that a closed container is standing near the national highway in Mathura district. 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive in the container. The driver has been absconding. The case has been filed," said Singh.

The case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

