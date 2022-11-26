Uttar Pradesh: 29 cows found dead in Mathura

The Police found the stranded container in which 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

As many as 29 cows were found dead in a closed container stranded near the national highway in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, said police.

The Police found the stranded container in which 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive.

Mathura Circle Officer (CO), Refinery, Harshita Singh said that the driver is absconding.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Two labourers die of electrocution, three critical in Mathura

"We received info that a closed container is standing near the national highway in Mathura district. 29 cows were found dead while one cow was found alive in the container. The driver has been absconding. The case has been filed," said Singh.

The case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.