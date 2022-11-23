×
Uttar Pradesh: Two labourers die of electrocution, three critical in Mathura

Updated on: 23 November,2022 01:59 PM IST  |  Mathura
The incident took place in Kirarai village under Farah police station limits

Two labourers involved in a house construction died of electrocution and three of their colleagues sustained critical injuries, police said on Wednesday.


The incident took place in Kirarai village under Farah police station limits, they said.



The five men were trying to build pillars of the house and the iron rod they were erecting touched a high tension wire, leading to their electrocution, the police said.


The deceased are identified as Surendra (50) and Yadram (35). Three others Arjun, Mukesh and Mahavir are under treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, they said.

A case has been registered, they said.

