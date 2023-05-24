Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 70 hospitalised after eating sweets at wedding feast

Updated on: 24 May,2023 05:31 PM IST  |  Kannauj
PTI |

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Garima Singh said the patients ate at the function in Madharpur village on Tuesday evening

In a suspected case of food poisoning, around 70 people, including several children, were hospitalised after eating at a wedding feast in a village here, a senior official said on Wednesday.


Sub-Divisional Magistrate Garima Singh said the patients ate at the function in Madharpur village on Tuesday evening.


Of the around 200 people who consumed the food, about 70 complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating 'rasgulla' (a milk-based sweet) served there, she added.


Arzoo (1), Yusuf (2), Shifa (4), Asra (5), Sazia (7), Irfan Khan (48), Sultan (52), and Riyazuddin (55) were admitted to the district hospital after their condition worsened, Singh said.

Dr Shakti Basu, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, said the condition of all the patients in the district hospital is stable, adding that some were taken to private hospitals.

Also read: Mumbai: Seven Blind School students fell sick due to food poisoning

Munna, a resident of the village, said almost everyone who attended the feast had eaten the rasgulla, following which several fell ill.

Earlier in March this year, at least seven children fell sick due to food poisoning at the Victoria Memorial Blind School in Mumbai’s Tardeo. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, five among the seven children’s age are above 12 years and two are below 12 years.  The brief further said that five children are complaining vomiting and abdominal pain, whereas two others are suffering from fever. All the seven children are admitted to BMC’s Nair Hospital and reported to be in “stable condition”.

In a separate incident in January 2023, thirty-six students in Sangli in Maharashtra fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, an official said. All of them were shifted to a hospital, where 35 were discharged post treatment, while one has been kept under observation, he said.

The incident took place in Wanlesswadi High School after the children, from Classes V and VII, had rice and dal prepared at a central kitchen run by a self-help group, he said.

(Compiled with PTI inputs)

