Uttar Pradesh: Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates refurbished 500-year-old temple

Aaditya Thackeray in Mathura on Monday. Pic/X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the refurbished 500-year-old Thakur Shyama Shyam temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the ANI reported.

Aaditya Thackeray also paid obeisance at the temple during the programme, the temple's priest Mukesh Swami said.

The priest said the temple was constructed by Cheet Swami, one of the eight noted disciples of Mahaprabhu Ballabhacharya, over 500 years ago.

Aaditya Thackeray refused to comment on political questions asked by reporters after the inauguration.

Flanked by party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Thackeray paid obeisance at the Yamuna, amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

He also paid obeisance to the principal deity of the three main temples based at the Srikrishna Janmasthan, said Vijai Bahadur Singh, the spokesperson of the Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

He also prayed at Bankey Bihari temple, its priest Gyanendra Goswami said.

The Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, situated at Shyam Ghat, was restored with the efforts Chaturvedi with the help of N R Alluri's Nagarjuna Foundation.

Aaditya Thackeray was scheduled to visit Mathura to inaugurate the Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir and visit Krishna Janmabhoomi, Banke Bihari temple, along with other important temples on Monday, a press release earlier issued from Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's office had said on Friday.

Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir, a venerable heritage temple situated at Shyam Ghat, Mathura, boasts a rich history spanning 500 years. Rooted in the Pushtimarg tradition, also recognized as the Vallabha Sampradaya within Vaishnavism, this temple holds a unique place as a subtradition of the Rudra Sampradaya, the release stated, reported PTI.

The temple was established in the early 16th century by Vallabhacharya. It was further expanded by his notable successors such as Vitthalnath, reported PTI.

Shri Vallabhacharya assigned eight ashta-sakhas (eight gems) to contribute to the Bhakti movement of Shri Lord Krishna and promote Brij Bhasha, the language of Braj. Dedicated to the Yugal form of 'ashta-sakha' Shri Cheet Swamiji, this sacred temple is maintained by the Cheet Swami lineage, reminiscent of Banke Bihari at Nathdwara, the release mentioned, reported PTI.

As the first temple encountered by the Braj yatris, it holds particular importance during the 84 Kosi pilgrimage. Vaishnavites visiting Vishram Ghat for "Yamuna Paan' find solace in this temple, underlining its significance and historical eminence, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

