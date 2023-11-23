Uttar Pradesh accident: Four of family killed in road accident in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh accident: Four people, including two siblings, were reportedly killed and five others were injured when their car crashed into a tree in the Gajner area in Kanpur

Four people, including two siblings, were reportedly killed and five others were injured when their car crashed into a tree in the Gajner area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said, the PTI reported.

According to Police, Jai Singh (28), a resident of Bhaithana village, was travelling with his nine relatives from Bidhuna, Auraiya. On the way, his car went out of control and crashed into a tree at around 3:30 am, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Jai Singh, his sister Priya Singh (25), grandmother Ranno Devi (75) and relative Priya Senger (14), police said.

Five others were injured in the accident and sent to hospital for treatment, they said.

According to family members, Jai's marriage was scheduled on November 28. He had gone to Bidhuna on Wednesday night to pick up his sister and other relatives.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

In an another accident in Uttar Pradesh, last week, six people were reportedly killed when their car collided with a truck at Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway early Tuesday, a police official said, according to the PTI.

Circle officer (Sadar) Vinay Gautam told PTI that the accident took place at around 4 am when the victims, who hailed from Shahdara in Delhi and Meerut, were on their way to Haridwar for sightseeing.

"The accident looks like a case of overspeeding or maybe the driver fell asleep and the vehicle rammed into the truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, from behind," the Circle officer said, reported the PTI.

"The entire car got stuck under the truck. Police with the help of the locals and a crane brought the car out. All the occupants of the car were found dead, yet they were taken to the district hospital, where the doctors declared dead," he said, as per the PTI.

Those killed have been identified as Kunal (23), Shivam Tyagi (22), Paras Sharma (18), Dheeraj (22) and Vishal (20), all from Delhi, and Meerut resident Aman (22), police said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, which has been seized by the police, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding that the family members of the victims have been informed about the accident.

(with PTI inputs)

