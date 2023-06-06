Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Advertisement hoarding falls on car at Ekana stadium killing 2

Uttar Pradesh: Advertisement hoarding falls on car at Ekana stadium, killing 2

Updated on: 06 June,2023 02:31 PM IST  |  Lucknow
ANI |

Top

Two people were killed on Monday after an advertisement hoarding at Ekana stadium fell on a car due to strong wind in Lucknow, the police said

Uttar Pradesh: Advertisement hoarding falls on car at Ekana stadium, killing 2

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Advertisement hoarding falls on car at Ekana stadium, killing 2
x
00:00

Two people were killed on Monday after an advertisement hoarding at Ekana stadium fell on a car due to strong wind in Lucknow, the police said.


Two persons lost their lives after an advertisement hoarding at Ekana stadium in Lucknow fell on a car on Monday.


The incident occurred due to strong winds, as confirmed by the police.


The unfortunate accident took place in the evening in a posh area under the jurisdiction of Sushant Golf City police station.

"The two women who were injured after a board put up at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium fell on their car, have passed away," DCP South Vineet Jaiswal said.

Another occupant of the car is currently undergoing treatment at Lohia Hospital, the police said.

"Two occupants of the car were killed in the mishap. Another occupant of the car is still undergoing treatment in Lohia Hospital. The car was completely crushed by the hoarding," the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news uttar pradesh lucknow India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK