A stepwell, approximately 125 to 150 years old and covering an area of 400 square metres, after it was unearthed during excavation at Chandausi area, in Sambhal district, December 22, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

An ancient stepwell, estimated to be between 125 and 150 years old and spanning approximately 400 square meters, was unearthed on Sunday during excavation efforts in the Laxman Ganj area of Sambhal’s Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

The excavation began on Saturday, said Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of Chandausi Nagar Palika.

The discovery occurred shortly after the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal on December 13, which had been closed for 46 years.

Authorities said they stumbled upon the stepwell during an anti-encroachment drive initiated in the area. During this operation, two damaged idols were also found within the temple's well.

According to local sources, this stepwell was built during the reign of the maternal grandfather of the king of Bilari, stated PTI.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the possibility of a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the site is being considered, as per PTI, and a request may be submitted to ASI if necessary.

Speaking to the media, Pensiya confirmed that the site was previously registered as a pond. The well's upper floor is made of bricks, while the second and third floors are of marble. The structure also features four rooms and a well, he said, reported PTI.

"The excavation, which has so far uncovered 210 square meters of the site, will continue, and encroachments in the area will be removed. Preliminary estimates suggest the stepwell is approximately 125 to 150 years old," said the DM.

Pensiya added that work is being carried out cautiously to avoid damage to the structure.

The District Magistrate also addressed concerns regarding the Banke Bihari temple located nearby the stepwell, which is currently in disrepair.

The DM confirmed that this temple, reportedly around 150 years old, contains two idols safely housed in separate temples. Plans are underway to renovate the Banke Bihari temple, and efforts will be made to remove any encroachments in its vicinity.

During a recent public meeting, local resident Kaushal Kishore highlighted the condition of both the ancient stepwell and the Banke Bihari temple.

Kishore claimed that, in earlier times, the area was inhabited by the Hindu community and that the queen of Bilari used to stay there, stated PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)