The protest by SP's Mahila Sabha workers was linked to remarks Singh made earlier this week targeting party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his comments on Ayodhya and the Ram temple

Singh, the BJP MLA from Bansdih in the Ballia district, said she was not at home when the alleged incident took place on Wednesday, and that she will file a police complaint soon.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ketakee Singh has accused members of Samajwadi Party's women's wing of harassing her minor daughter during a protest outside her Lucknow residence, and claimed that her daughter is now traumatised and unwilling to continue her studies in the state capital.

Speaking to PTI, Singh condemned the alleged harassment of her daughter, who studies in class 10. "I can never forgive this cowardice. I am an MLA, but they targeted my 15-year-old daughter, who was preparing to go to school... She is so scared that she has not gone to school today and is asking if she should return to our village."

The MLA added that she would file an FIR and also raise the matter with her party leadership.

"I will not tolerate my daughter being used as a pawn in politics. If politics enters homes, no daughter will be safe," she said.

Singh further alleged that SP workers have a pattern of "insulting women" and cited the 1995 guesthouse incident involving Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

"If you have courage, come face me, shoot me, but do not traumatise a child. My daughter is now worried about her studies. I trust Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety," she said.

The MLA's remarks came after a war of words between Singh and SP leaders over a post by Yadav on social media, questioning the whereabouts of a bus service flagged off between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

In response, Singh accused Yadav of avoiding visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya and taunted him over allegations of missing fittings from the chief minister's residence during his tenure.

The row escalated when the SP media cell posted videos and articles linking Singh to alleged illegal sawmills and corruption.

In one post, the party alleged, "The MLA is angry over action on illegal sawmills because she is no longer getting full tree logs. Now she is searching for taps instead."

In another post, the party accused her of using "tap water to wash away allegations of corruption."

The SP has not yet responded to Singh's allegations of harassment of her minor daughter. Police have also not confirmed whether a formal complaint has been registered as of Tuesday evening.

