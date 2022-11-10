×
Uttar Pradesh bypoll: Samajwadi Party names Dimple Yadav as its candidate from Mainpuri

10 November,2022  |  Lucknow
The bypoll on the seat will be held on December 5

Dimple Yadav. File Pic


Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Dimple Yadav as its candidate for Mainpuri parliamentary seat, which fell vacant after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.


The bypoll on the seat will be held on December 5.



"The party declares Dimple Yadav as party candidate of Mainpuri bypoll," Samajwadi Party said on its official Twitter handle.

