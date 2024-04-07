Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 student's body with bullet marks on chest found, cops launch probe

The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a probe after the body of a Class 12 student who went missing Saharanpur was found in a field with bullet marks on his chest

The body of a Class 12 student who went missing Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh was found in a field on Sunday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that the body of Aditya (19) had two bullet wounds on the chest and it is suspected he was shot dead.

Aditya, son of farmer Joginder Singh, was last seen on Saturday evening when two youths reached his house, located in Sahaspur Jat village under Nakur police station limits, around 8 pm and took him with them on a bike, the police said, as per the PTI.

When the teenager did not return home until late night, his family members called him on his mobile phone but could not speak to him as was switched off, they said.

On Sunday morning, some farmers spotted Aditya's body lying near a field, which was about a kilometre from his home, and informed his family and the police, they added.

SP Sagar Jain said the police are questioning the duo who had taken Aditya with them on Saturday night.

The police are also analysing the mobile phone of the deceased, he said.

Sagar Jain also said that no complaint has been lodged in the matter so far by the deceased's family members, the news agency reported.

Man beaten to death in UP's Fatehpur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 35-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said, according to the PTI.

Fatehpur ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra said that while harvesting wheat crop in the Hasanpur Lodiani village under the Gazipur police station area, Ramu Hada (35) was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in the field.

A case has been registered against five named and two unknown attackers on the basis of the complaint of the family members of the deceased, and a search has been initiated to nab them, the ASP said.

Mishra added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to Vinod Kumar Mishra, the SHO of the Gazipur police station, the accused allegedly committed the crime due to a land dispute.

(with PTI inputs)

