Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird

Updated on: 26 June,2022 12:27 PM IST  |  Varanasi
PTI |

Adityanath returned to the circuit house after the incident and later reached airport and left for Lucknow from a state plane

Yogi Adityanath. File Pic


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on Sunday, officials said.

A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from police lines here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.




The CM returned to the circuit house after the incident and later reached airport and left for Lucknow from a state plane, he said.


The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting. 

