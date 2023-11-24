Uttar Pradesh cop kills self at official residence

An Uttar Pradesh police official allegedly killed himself at his official residence, the police said

An Uttar Pradesh police official allegedly killed himself at his official residence, the police said on Friday, the PTI reported.

According to the police, a sub-inspector allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his government residence here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena Varun Kumar (35), posted at Paraur police station, committed suicide on Thursday night, as per the PTI.

When he did not turn up for his duty this morning, his colleagues went to his residence and came to know about the incident, the SP said.

Kumar was a native of Shamli district and joined the police service in 2021, he said.

The SP said till now the investigation has not revealed the reason behind the suicide. The body is being sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile in an another incident earlier this week,

Days after a police official was shot dead in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, his wife and brother-in-law have been arrested for the killing, a police officer said on Monday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, Satish Kumar, the 42-year-old policeman posted with the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), died after being shot at his house in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Diwali night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Jaiswal said five teams were formed to crack the case and after gathering manual and technical evidence, the two accused were arrested on Sunday, as per the PTI.

The police officer said Kumar's brother-in-law Devendra Verma, 35, is the main accused and wife Bhavna Singh, 40, is the co-accused.

"The illegal pistol used in the crime has been recovered. The clothes worn by the accused person on the night of the incident and the cycle used in the crime have also been recovered," Jaiswal said.

Initial investigation revealed that a family dispute led to the killing, the police said.

He said a case has been registered at Krishnanagar police station against the two accused under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Satish Kumar, a resident of Manasnagar and posted as quartermaster in the fourth battalion of the PAC in Prayagraj, was shot at his house late on Diwali night.

The police had earlier said Satish Kumar sustained three bullet injuries -- one bullet hit his arm and two in his neck leaving him seriously injured.

His family members took him to the Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

(with PTI inputs)

