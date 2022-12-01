Uttar Pradesh: Couple consumes 'poisonous substance' in prison; woman dies, husband critical

The incident took place on Wednesday when Neelam Sahni (23) had gone to meet her husband Suraj Sahni (25) in the jail and both consumed biscuits laden with some poisonous substance, Station House Officer (SHO), city police station

Representative Image

A woman has died and her husband, who was in prison, got ill after they allegedly consumed poisonous substance in district jail, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Neelam Sahni (23) had gone to meet her husband Suraj Sahni (25) in the jail and both consumed biscuits laden with some poisonous substance, Station House Officer (SHO), city police station, Praveen Singh said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Neelam died during treatment while Suraj was rushed to Varanasi for better treatment as his condition was serious, the SHO said.

Suraj, a resident of Dumri village in Bansdeeh area had killed his cousin over a minor dispute. He was arrested on Jun 7, 2021 and was in judicial custody since then.

