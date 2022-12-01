×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Couple consumes poisonous substance in prison woman dies husband critical

Uttar Pradesh: Couple consumes 'poisonous substance' in prison; woman dies, husband critical

Updated on: 01 December,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Ballia
PTI |

Top

The incident took place on Wednesday when Neelam Sahni (23) had gone to meet her husband Suraj Sahni (25) in the jail and both consumed biscuits laden with some poisonous substance, Station House Officer (SHO), city police station

Uttar Pradesh: Couple consumes 'poisonous substance' in prison; woman dies, husband critical

Representative Image


A woman has died and her husband, who was in prison, got ill after they allegedly consumed poisonous substance in district jail, police said on Thursday.


The incident took place on Wednesday when Neelam Sahni (23) had gone to meet her husband Suraj Sahni (25) in the jail and both consumed biscuits laden with some poisonous substance, Station House Officer (SHO), city police station, Praveen Singh said.



Also Read: Train runs over cattle in Uttar Pradesh, services disrupted


Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Neelam died during treatment while Suraj was rushed to Varanasi for better treatment as his condition was serious, the SHO said.

Suraj, a resident of Dumri village in Bansdeeh area had killed his cousin over a minor dispute. He was arrested on Jun 7, 2021 and was in judicial custody since then. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh national news India news india news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK