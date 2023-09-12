Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Dengue continues to surge in Kanpur, cases increase alarmingly

Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:02 PM IST  |  Kanpur
ANI |

Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director of Ursula Hospital, Dr Shailendra Tiwari said, more than 1800 patients are reaching the OPD every day in Ursula Hospital

Representational Pic/File

Key Highlights

  1. Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur has been engulfed by a massive dengue outbreak
  2. The number of viral infected patients alarmingly increased by one and a half times
  3. Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been engulfed by a massive dengue outbreak, as the number of viral infected patients alarmingly increased by one and a half times.


The cases of viral fever along with dengue are increasing day by day in the city.


Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director of Ursula Hospital, Dr Shailendra Tiwari said, More than 1800 patients are reaching the OPD every day in Ursula Hospital, out of which 300 to 400 patients are suffering from virus-infected diseases only.


Yesterday, 57 people got their dengue test done at the dengue pathology lab and till now 6 patients have tested dengue positive, he further said.

According to Dr Tiwari, the panel of doctors are continuously examining the patients suffering from dengue and monitoring is also going on, while the patients admitted to the dengue ward in Ursula Hospital are being treated.

On Monday, the total number of dengue patients crossed 200.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.

kanpur dengue uttar pradesh India news national news

