Mumbai reports 350 dengue cases in first 10 days of September

Mumbai reported 350 dengue cases in past 10 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data revealed on Tuesday

According to the BMC's monsoon health report, from September 1 to September 10, Mumbai has seen a rise in vector borne diseases. The city also reported 390 malaria cases in 10 days.

"While there is a reduction in Lepto, Gastro, Hepatitis and H1N1 cases between September 1-10, there has been a rise in Malaria, Dengue cases. In 2023 cases increased due to an increase in reporting units from 22 to 880. These units include BMC dispensaries, BMC Hospitals, HBT clinics, additional private labs, and private hospital," the BMC report noted.

Speaking about the action taken by the civic body across Mumbai to prevent the spread of vector--borne disease, the BMc stated that special measures are adopted for vector control of Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika. Aedes aegypti is the principal vector for transmission of diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika, etc.

"In order to control of Aedes aegypti, high-risk areas for Dengue incidence are identified and regular Aedes surveys are conducted in these areas. During the survey, all potential breeding sources for Aedes mosquito are checked and are either removed or treated," the BMc official said.

The report further added, "Where Dengue cases are reported, at least 200 surrounding houses are checked as the Aedes mosquito, which is a container breeder, breeds in domestic and peri-domestic situations. Intensive indoor thermal fumigation is carried out in localities where vector breeding is detected as well as where Dengue patients are residing. Interpersonal and community awareness is created for effective control of vector mosquito by involving citizens to prevent vector mosquito breeding in their houses as well as in their surrounding area."

BMC also stated that they appointed NGO volunteers for removal of odd articles, tyres and tarapaulin as well as for treatment, wherever necessary during the monsoon season (412 volunteers).

"In all 14,385 notices have been issued to the citizens till August 2023, who have failed to maintain their premises in mosquito proof conditions by keeping their water storages mosquito proof as well as disposing the odd articles which can collect rainwater and breed mosquitoes therein. Citizen’s involvement in vector control, especially control of Aedes mosquito breeding is of prime importance as the said vector being a container breeder who prefers indoor as well as outdoor

situations to breed in clean stagnant water, can be controlled only if citizens are sensitized to reduce the scope for vector mosquito breeding," added the press release.