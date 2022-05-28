Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor held for sexually harassing, assaulting nurse

28 May,2022  |  Bareilly
Representative image. Pic/Istock


A government doctor was arrested here for allegedly sexually harassing and attacking a staff nurse, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Aggarwal said Dr Ram Krishna Verma was arrested following an FIR was lodged against him at the Bahedi Police station."




The case against the doctor was lodged a couple of days ago on the complaint of the staff nurse.


As per her complaint, the doctor sexually harassed her while on duty at a primary health centre in the Mudia Nabibaksh area and hit her when she objected to it.

"Following initial probe into the matter, we arrested the accused on Friday evening. The accused was sent to judicial custody," said the SP.

