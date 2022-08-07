Uttar Pradesh: Farmer drowns in pond while taking bath in Etah

The incident took place at Phaphotu village under the Rijor police station area

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 32-year-old farmer drowned in a pond while taking bath in Etah, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Phaphotu village under the Rijor police station area, they said.

Also Read: One held with 295 turtles in Lucknow

Kamlesh entered the pond to take a bath but ventured into deep water and drowned, police said.

Villagers fished out his body from the pond, Circle Officer, Sakeet Sunil Kumar Tyagi said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.