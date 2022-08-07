Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Man killed brother injured following clash between 2 groups

Uttar Pradesh: Man killed, brother injured following clash between 2 groups

Updated on: 07 August,2022 03:38 PM IST  |  Gonda
PTI |

Top

Both were rushed to a hospital where Arun died during treatment, while the condition of his brother is stated to be stable

Uttar Pradesh: Man killed, brother injured following clash between 2 groups

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 36-year-old man was killed while his brother was injured following a clash between two groups in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Circle officer, Lakshmikant Gautam said Arun Prasad Mishra and his brother Shivakar Mishra (32) were injured during a clash between two groups at Thakur Deen Purwa area here.

Also Read: Woman, son killed as roof of house collapses following lightning strike


Both were rushed to a hospital where Arun died during treatment, while the condition of his brother is stated to be stable, police said.

Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the incident, while the body of deceased has been sent for postmortem, police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india uttar pradesh national news crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK