Uttar Pradesh: Woman, son killed as roof of house collapses following lightning strike

Updated on: 07 August,2022 03:30 PM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar
PTI |

Angoori Devi (55) and her son Munna (30) were killed in the incident that occurred on Saturday night at Tulhedi village

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A woman and her son were killed after the roof of their house collapsed following a lightning strike here, police said on Sunday.

Angoori Devi (55) and her son Munna (30) were killed in the incident that occurred on Saturday night at Tulhedi village here, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Kumar said a team of the revenue department has been sent to assess the damage done by lightning.

Action to provide financial assistance to the family of those killed in this natural calamity will be initiated, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

