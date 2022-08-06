Breaking News
Updated on: 06 August,2022 04:17 PM IST  |  Patiala
Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Naman Markan on Saturday said fresh samples of water in the area will be taken

Punjab: Two children die in Patiala, diarrhoea suspected

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two children are suspected to have died of diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony near the Ghalouri Gate area in Patiala.

Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Naman Markan on Saturday said fresh samples of water in the area will be taken.

However, he said water was found potable when its samples were taken last week. Markan is supervising the supply of potable water to the residents of this area through water tankers.


A five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl died, said official sources.

The Ghalouri Gate area has witnessed 12 cases of diarrhoea and seven of them have been admitted to Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala.

Earlier in June, two children had died of diarrhoea while more than 40 people of the Shamdo camp in Rajpura were taken ill.

