Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Farmer mauled to death by leopard in Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer mauled to death by leopard in Lakhimpur Kheri

Updated on: 02 October,2024 12:27 PM IST  |  Lakhimpur Kheri
PTI |

Top

Prabhu Dayal, a resident of Shahpur Raja village, was attacked by the leopard in a sugarcane field which in close proximity of Bela Pahara reserved forests and movement of wild animals had been reported in the area, said Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South Kheri forest division

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer mauled to death by leopard in Lakhimpur Kheri

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Farmer mauled to death by leopard in Lakhimpur Kheri
x
00:00

A 50-year-old farmer was mauled to death by a leopard in Bhadaiya village under Mohammadi range of South Kheri forest division, officials said.


Prabhu Dayal, a resident of Shahpur Raja village, was attacked by the leopard in a sugarcane field which in close proximity of Bela Pahara reserved forests and movement of wild animals had been reported in the area, said Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), South Kheri forest division.


The villagers had earlier suspected that a tiger attacked the farmer but the pugmarks confirmed that it was a leopard attack, he said.


Forest teams have been deployed in the area and the villagers have also been cautioned to work in groups and avoid visiting areas where wild animal sightings have been reported, Biswal said.

This is the third human casualty in Mohammadi range since August 27 when a tiger had killed a farmer, Ambarish Kumar.

On September 11, the same tiger attacked and killed Jakir of neighbouring Muda Assi village, officials said.

The spot of Tuesday's attack near Bhadaiya village is about 20 to 25 km away from Imaliya and Muda Assi villages.

DFO Biswal said after the two human casualties in Imaliya and Muda Assi villages, forest teams had been deployed, which were combing the area to locate the tiger.

He added tranquillising experts were also in the field to capture the tiger.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wildlife national news uttar pradesh india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK