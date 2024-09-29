Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Villagers track and kill leopard after it attacks jawan

Updated on: 29 September,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Bijnor
Agencies |

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh said Homeguard Jawan Surendra had gone to a tubewell behind his house with his children—Disha, 20, Reshu, 14, and Deepanshu (18)—where the leopard was sitting on a mango tree

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers track and kill leopard after it attacks jawan

Representational Pic/iStock

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers track and kill leopard after it attacks jawan
A leopard was beaten to death by people in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district after the animal attacked a Homeguard jawan, a forest department officer said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Amannagar village, he said.


Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gyan Singh said Homeguard Jawan Surendra had gone to a tubewell behind his house with his children—Disha, 20, Reshu, 14, and Deepanshu (18)—where the leopard was sitting on a mango tree.


Animal footprints, suspectedly of a leopard were found near the place of attack. Pic/PTI
Animal footprints, suspectedly of a leopard were found near the place of attack. Pic/PTI


The leopard pounced on Surendra. Villagers, who subsequently arrived at the scene, beat up the leopard with sticks, killing the animal on the spot, Singh said. Surendra is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital here, officials said.

Citing information from the villagers, Singh said that Disha showed courage and caught the leopard’s legs from behind and Reshu and Deepanshu struggled with the leopard for 10 minutes to save their father.

Singh said that information about the incident has been given to senior officials and the post-mortem of the leopard has been done. Ranger Rajneesh Tomar said it was a female leopard aged around three years. Departmental action is being taken in this case.

