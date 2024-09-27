The District Forest Officer of Bahraich said that efforts have been made to capture the animal, but due to heavy rains the operations are hindered.

Representation Image/File

Four, including three children injured in another animal attack in UP's Bahraich

Four people, including three children were injured in a separate animal attack in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, officials said on Friday, ANI reported.

A minor girl and a man were attacked near Katarniaghat by a leopard, while the other two incidents suspected to be wolf attacks were reported in Bahraich forest division.

Katarniaghat Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shiv Shankar confirmed the leopard attack. "Two persons, including a 13-year-old girl, Sahiba from Ayodhya Purwa, and 35-year-old Madhusudan from Harkapur, were injured in the incident," he told the ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Sahiba's mother, Sabina Khatoon, said, "At 11.30 pm, it started raining, so we went to sleep in our room. At that time, the child was outside. We heard some noises, so we rushed out and saw a leopard pouncing from the roof and attacking her. We started shouting. The animal had caught the child and was about to flee by climbing the wall adjacent to our house. However, as it was trying to escape, the girl fell down. The animal roamed on the roof for a bit and then jumped away."

Mohammad Razzaq Khan, Sahiba's uncle said, "Our house is not very close to the forest, the distance is about 500 metres. The leopard attacked while she was outside. By the time we started shouting, the leopard had already left and ran away."

The family also explained how they had tried to seek medical help.

"We called the ambulance, but there is no proper medical facility. A private doctor visits for only two hours during the day and then leaves," Khan said, according to the ANI.

Sahiba has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for further treatment, officials said.

In another two incidents those were reported in the Bahraich forest division, the authorities claim that the attacks appear to be caused by wolves or dogs.

In the first incident, a 5 year old girl named Mamata from Nakha village was said to be attacked by a wolf.

"The wolf bit her, mostly on the neck, but she is safe. The wolf snatched her and ran, but we followed and were able to rescue her. It was around 1.30 am, and it was dark, so we couldn't clearly recognize the animal," her uncle said to PTI.

That same evening, a six month old infant named Rajesh, was allegedly attacked by a wolf, while visiting his maternal grandmother's house in Ghumni village, his relatives claim.

District Forest Officer of Bahraich, Ajeet Singh, did not verify whether the attacks were caused by wolves but shared initial findings to PTI.

When we went to investigate, we asked the villagers, including the father of one of the children, what they saw. He told us he did not see any animal, and some nearby villagers said the same. We searched the area and found paw marks under the cot where the girl was lying. These marks seem to belong to a dog," Singh said.

He added, "The girl has a boil and some rashes all over her body. There's a slight scratch from the boil, but it's not serious. It's very minor."

The DFO claimed that it could be the sixth reported wolf sighting, saying, "There should be a presence of wolves in the area because they were seen yesterday and the day before."

Singh also said that efforts have been made to capture the animal, but due to heavy rains the operations are hindered.

"We placed cages, but due to incessant rain, the animal didn't get trapped. We couldn't complete our day operations because of waterlogging, and the drone couldn't operate due to rain. As soon as the weather clears, we will try to catch it," he added, as cited by PTI.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)