The incident took place when the CSMT-Chennai Express was about to depart on Sunday; a case was registered and the accused was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

A 22-year-old man from Chennai was held for allegedly molesting a minor girl in a long-distance train, CSMT-Chennai Express, a police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place when the CSMT-Chennai Express was about to depart on Sunday.

"Accused S Ragvendra touched the girl's back. She slapped him but he still put his hand around her waist. The girl raised an alarm after which he was apprehended by the ticket checker and co-passengers. She filed a complaint while the train was travelling between Karjat and Pune," he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered and Ragvendra was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, the Karjat police station official said, reported PTI.

Mumbai TC suspended after his adverse remarks against communities

The Western Railway (WR) has suspended a Mumbai-based Ticket Collector after an audio clip surfaced wherein he is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra natives and a minority community, reported PTI.

Ticket Collector (TC) Ashish Pande, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, was suspended on Sunday, pending an inquiry, the WR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said after the clip's content triggered an uproar.

The audio clip was on Sunday posted on X by a social media user and it quickly went viral, reported PTI.

In the clip, Pande is purportedly heard making disparaging remarks against Maharashtrians and a minority community, reported PTI.

Responding swiftly, the Western Railway announced the TC's suspension on Sunday and ordered an inquiry.

"We take this matter very seriously. The staff commenting adversely about the religious community and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability," the DRM said on X while replying to clip-related comments.

"Appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)