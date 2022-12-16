Mumbai: Dacoits sneak in and out of activist’s house in Karjat, take nothing

Wildlife activist wonders if this was a warning message for her fight to get justice for Avni, the tigress who was hunted down and killed in 2018; police say probe is on

Dr Sarita Subramaniam, wildlife activist, and her husband P V Subramaniam

Eight “well-dressed” dacoits broke into a wildlife activist’s Karjat home in the wee hours of Wednesday, only to leave empty-handed. This has left Dr Sarita Subramaniam wondering whether “someone was trying to send her a message, and what if they are back?” Dr Sarita and her husband P V Subramaniam have filed a complaint at Karjat police station. The police visited her house, collected the footage of CCTV cameras and recorded her husband’s statement to register an FIR.

The dacoits broke into the house around 3 am-3.45 am, Dr Sarita told mid-day. “When we got up in the morning, we saw the steps near the devi statue were broken and the main gate was open. So we checked the CCTV camera footage and were shocked to see eight men armed with guns, swords, hammers, rods and chloroform spray inside our house. “They came through a small window in mummy’s bathroom. It had a wire mesh. The gang seemed seasoned players and they were well prepared, wearing masks, gloves and hoodies. They knew about the cameras and they were still not bothered. I don’t understand why they didn’t steal anything,” she added.



The armed dacoits were aware of the CCTV cameras, says the activist

The activist pointed out that the dacoits were quite well dressed. Dr Sarita was at the forefront of a campaign to save Avni (T1), the tigress suspected to have killed 13 humans in the state. However, the tigress was hunted down and killed in 2018. Thereafter, she moved the high court against the “illegal” killing of Avni. The matter is still being heard. Talking about the possible reasons behind the intrusion, she said, “May be someone is trying to send me a message because of all the work we did in Avni’s case. This needs to be proved thoroughly. Right now, we are scared and concerned about our security. What if they come back to harm my family?”

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts

She said various incidents of robberies, including by armed robbers, have been reported in the areas over the past few months. “A friend here [Karjat] was burgled twice in an interval of 10 days. A few months ago, a man and his daughter were seriously injured during an armed robbery at their farm.” “Many senior citizens have been living in Karjat since the pandemic,” she said, adding, “We are quite hopeful the cops will try and catch this gang at the earliest.”

“We have taken a serious cognisance of the matter and the case of attempt to commit robbery or dacoity with deadly weapon has been registered under Section 398 of the IPC. Crime Branch officers are also engaged in the matter,” Said Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Raigad district. “We are also worried about the incident; the way they came fully prepared, armed with weapons, but didn’t do anything. We are trying to understand what their motive was or what message they were trying to convey, knowing the fact that they are being recorded on the CCTV cameras,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 9 + 8 Submit Request