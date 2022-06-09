Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Karjat to become multi-modal transport hub

Karjat to become multi-modal transport hub

Updated on: 09 June,2022 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Work on the cargo terminal meant to facilitate last mile connectivity of infrastructure begins

Karjat to become multi-modal transport hub

Officials said the new Greenfield Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Palasdhari, between Karjat and Khopoli, is under construction


Next rail hub in Karjat! After getting a new local line connecting to Panvel, the railway terminus in the city will be developed into a multi-modal transport hub. Work on both the projects have begun.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the multimodal hub at Karjat Junction, under the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people, he added. 




Officials said the new Greenfield Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Palasdhari, between Karjat and Khopoli section, is under construction. This terminal will give speed to the inward traffic of cement, food grains and outward traffic of containers, and boost freight traffic, they added. 


Show full article

karjat panvel indian railways mumbai railways mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK