Karjat to become multi-modal transport hub

Work on the cargo terminal meant to facilitate last mile connectivity of infrastructure begins

Officials said the new Greenfield Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Palasdhari, between Karjat and Khopoli, is under construction

Next rail hub in Karjat! After getting a new local line connecting to Panvel, the railway terminus in the city will be developed into a multi-modal transport hub. Work on both the projects have begun.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the multimodal hub at Karjat Junction, under the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services, from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people, he added.

Officials said the new Greenfield Gati Shakti Multimodal Cargo Terminal at Palasdhari, between Karjat and Khopoli section, is under construction. This terminal will give speed to the inward traffic of cement, food grains and outward traffic of containers, and boost freight traffic, they added.

