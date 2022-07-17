Uttar Pradesh: Fire at Attorney General's office in Prayagraj

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 July,2022 02:43 PM IST  |  Prayagraj
The fire erupted at around 5.30 am. The fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders have also been sent from adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were too pressed into action, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire that broke out in the office of the Attorney General's office at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, an official said. There is no report of any casualty in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, the fire erupted at around 5.30 am. He said that apart from the fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders have also been sent from adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were too pressed into action.




The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building, but the flames reached the upper floors as well. The fire has been brought under control on the fifth, sixth and seventh floors and efforts are on to extinguish the fire on the eighth floor.

He said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said five firemen have got minor injuries.

