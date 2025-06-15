Irshad Ahmed (23), a resident of Udwalia, was hit by lightning near Bazardih and died. A person riding on the bike with him was injured and is undergoing treatment

Four people died in separate incidents of lightning in the Bansi police station area of Siddharthnagar district on Saturday, officials said.

Another woman died after being struck by lightning in a village in Hamirpur district.

According to officials, a street hawker was killed after being stuck by lightning in Gohar village of Bansi area of Siddharth nagar. He has not been identified yet.

Irshad Ahmed (23), a resident of Udwalia, was hit by lightning near Bazardih and died. A person riding on the bike with him was injured and is undergoing treatment.

Rizwan alias Kallu (40), a resident of Sarainiya, and Satish Yadav alias Lala (35), a resident of Bajardih, died due to lightning in West Siwan of Samogra village.

All the incidents have occurred in Bansi Kotwali area of Siddharthnagar.

Bansi Tehsildar Piyush Srivastava and Station House Officer (SHO) of Bansi police station Santosh Tiwari reached the spot and gathered information about the deaths.

Tehsildar Srivastava said the compensation given by government to the families of the deceased will be made available as soon as possible.

In Dariyapur village in Hamirpur district, police said Radha (35) died aftre being hit by lightning. Station House Officer (SHO) Anoop Singh reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.

