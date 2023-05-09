Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Five-year-old student slapped by teacher loses eye, FIR filed

Updated on: 09 May,2023 06:52 PM IST  |  Shahjahanpur (UP)
PTI |

The teacher has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said

A government school teacher was booked after a five-year-old student lost an eye when he was allegedly slapped by her, police said.


The incident happened on January 27 when Shruti Singh, posted in a government primary school in the Nigohi area in Uttar Pradesh, slapped the minor as her car got a scratch because of him, they said.




The minor's family members, in an FIR registered on May 4 on the district court's order, have alleged that the boy's right eye came out due to the impact of the slap, Circle officer Amit Chaurasia said.


In prima facie investigation, it was found that the boy is suffering from a disease which resulted in the loss of his eye, he said.

The teacher has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, Chaurasia said.

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari Kumar Gaurav said that the teacher has given her side of the story.

During inquiry with the villagers, it has come to the fore that the boy was suffering from serious disease, he said.

The online attendance records showed that the teacher was on leave the day the incident took place, Gaurav said.

A two-member committee has been formed by the department to probe the incident, he said.

"The incident is suspicious due to which the teacher has not been suspended," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

