Uttar Pradesh: Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Prayagraj

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, four people, including three women, were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned near Chadgada turn in the Koraon area, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night.

Police official told PTI that those killed in the incident have been identified as Rita Devi (20), Suman Devi (28), Shivkumari (35) and Ashish (20).

The injured have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, a police official said, adding a hunt is on to nab the absconding tractor driver.

In a separate incident earlier on May 6, two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Kandhai police station area, police said. Dharmendra (24) and his kin Ajit (22) were travelling on the motorbike which was hit by a bus near the Mandah gate area on Friday evening, Station House Officer Hitendra Thakur said.

"The duo were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead," he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, Thakur said.

Transport department data reveals that Uttar Pradesh witnessed 22,595 deaths in road accidents in 2022, recording an increase of 1,368 fatalities from the 2021 figure, reported HT. This traverses the government claims regarding the steps being taken to ensure road safety, while the the data says otherwise.

(With inputs from PTI)