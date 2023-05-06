Two killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 May,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Pratapgarh
PTI

Top

Dharmendra (24) and his kin Ajit (22) were travelling on the motorbike which was hit by a bus near the Mandah gate area on Friday evening, Station House Officer Hitendra Thakur said

Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Kandhai police station area, police said on Saturday.


Dharmendra (24) and his kin Ajit (22) were travelling on the motorbike which was hit by a bus near the Mandah gate area on Friday evening, Station House Officer Hitendra Thakur said.



"The duo were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, Thakur said. 

