Dharmendra (24) and his kin Ajit (22) were travelling on the motorbike which was hit by a bus near the Mandah gate area on Friday evening, Station House Officer Hitendra Thakur said

Representative Image

Listen to this article Two killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh x 00:00

Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Kandhai police station area, police said on Saturday.

Dharmendra (24) and his kin Ajit (22) were travelling on the motorbike which was hit by a bus near the Mandah gate area on Friday evening, Station House Officer Hitendra Thakur said.

Also Read: Teenage UP girl abducted, raped in Gurugram; two arrested

"The duo were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, Thakur said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.