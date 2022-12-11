Uttar Pradesh: Govt school principal booked for raping Class 11 student

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2022 02:52 PM IST  |  Meerut
PTI |

The principal had on November 23 taken nine students of the school to a tour to Vrindavan and took two rooms in a hotel for lodging of the girl students

The principal of a government school was booked for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl student after giving her some intoxicating substance, police said on Sunday.


The principal had on November 23 taken nine students of the school to a tour to Vrindavan and took two rooms in a hotel for lodging of the girl students. Eight students stayed in one room, while in the other room, the principal allegedly stayed with the 17-year-old girl, a Class 11 student.



The principal allegedly mixed some intoxicating substance in the student's food and then raped her. When the student resisted, he threatened to fail her in the examinations and also kill her, Station House Officer of Hastinapur police station Bachu Singh said.

The students returned to their homes on November 24. Initially, the girl remained quiet about the incident but later narrated the entire sequence of events to her family members, he said.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the principal on Saturday, the SHO said, adding the matter is being probed.

He said that efforts are on to nab the principal, who is absconding.

