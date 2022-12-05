×
Uttar Pradesh: Teen girl abducted, raped by tuition teacher in Ballia

Updated on: 05 December,2022 02:02 PM IST  |  Ballia
PTI |

The accused, Nitesh Kumar, was arrested on Sunday, senior sub-inspector (Bairia) Atul Mishra said

Representative Image


A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her tuition teacher in Bairia area, police said on Monday.


The accused, Nitesh Kumar, was arrested on Sunday, senior sub-inspector (Bairia) Atul Mishra said. Kumar abducted the teen on November 7 and raped her, he said.



On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections pertaining to rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

