Uttar Pradesh: Teen girl abducted, raped by tuition teacher in Ballia

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her tuition teacher in Bairia area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Nitesh Kumar, was arrested on Sunday, senior sub-inspector (Bairia) Atul Mishra said. Kumar abducted the teen on November 7 and raped her, he said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections pertaining to rape and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act has been registered.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

