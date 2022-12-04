Uttar Pradesh: Three killed as SUV hits bike in Saharanpur

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the accident took place when Radhesh, resident of Jandhedi village, his wife Sapna (38), sister-in-law Sangeeta (35) and the couple's two children aged five and three, were coming to Saharanpur

Representative Image

A 42-year-old man, his wife and their relative were killed when an SUV rammed into their motorcycle in Qutubsher area in this district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the accident took place when Radhesh, resident of Jandhedi village, his wife Sapna (38), sister-in-law Sangeeta (35) and the couple's two children aged five and three, were coming to Saharanpur.

A speeding Bolero hit his bike near Mahdi of Mankamau Chowki in Qutubsher area. Due to the impact of the collision, all five fell off the motorcycle, the SP said.

A team of Qutubsher police station reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital where doctors declared Radhesh, Sapna and Sangeeta brought dead.

Rai said Radhesh, Sapna and her sister Sangeeta were killed in the accident, while both the two children escaped unhurt.

The SP said the SUV driver fled the spot after the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

