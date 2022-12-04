Uttar Pradesh: One killed, two injured after being run over by car

The incident occurred in area under Aliganj police station after one Deepu Gautam (40) had an argument with one Rishab Srivastava and Anuj Gupta at a tea shop

Representative Image

A 40-year-old man was killed and his two brothers were seriously injured after being run over by a vehicle following a minor altercation on Sunday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) SM Qasim Abidi said, "The incident occurred in area under Aliganj police station after one Deepu Gautam (40) had an argument with one Rishab Srivastava and Anuj Gupta at a tea shop."

"Gautam returned home after the quarrel whereas Srivastava and Gupta followed him to his house and hurled abuses at him," he said.

Gautam's brothers Mukesh and Rakesh also came out of their house to resolve the matter, he said.

"In the meantime Srivastava called his friend Sahil Sonkar who reached the spot in a SUV and ran over his car on Gautam and his brothers," said the officer.

The brothers were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Gautam dead. The condition of brothers Mukesh and Rakesh is said to be critical, he said.

Police have lodged a case of murder and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the three.

"We have arrested Rishab Srivastava and efforts are on to arrest the remaining two accused," the officer added.

