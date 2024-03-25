Uttar Pradesh: Illegal arms factory busted in Bulandshahr, one held

Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an illegal arms factory in Bulandshahr and arrested one person in connection with the matter

The Uttar Pradesh Police have busted an illegal arms factory in Bulandshahr district. One person was held in connection with the matter, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

A cache of half-built illegal arms and ammunition were also recovered from him, the police said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, Kamil alias Bablu, a resident of Kajiwara locality in Khurja police station area was arrested on Sunday night, the news agency reported.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra on Monday said that the police had received information that a person was making illegal weapons.

On the basis of the tip-off, a house in Abda Nagar was raided, from where the accused person was caught operating a factory.

He said that four countrymade pistols of different bores, around a dozen half-built pistols and various tools for making these pistols have been recovered.

Rohit Mishra added that seven cases are registered against the accused, and was earlier also sent to jail for running an illegal arms factory, according to the PTI.

Man learns printing as vocational skill in jail, starts making fake notes after release; held

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 35-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh diligently learnt printing techniques as a vocational skill in jail only to use them to make fake currency notes after his release, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Bhupendra Singh Dhakat's return to the world of crime came to light after the police arrested him on Saturday and recovered 95 counterfeit notes, each with a face value of Rs 200, the official said, as per the PTI.

Besides, a colour printer, six ink bottles and paper used to manufacture crisp fake notes were also recovered from his house, Sironj Sub Divisional Officer of Police Umesh Tiwari told PTI.

Dhakat has confessed that he had been printing the bogus notes and pumping them into the market in the district for the past few months.

Tiwari said Dhakat is involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, and had been in and out of jail.

During his last prison stint in the district, Dhakat acquired printing skills as part of a vocational training programme designed to assist inmates in reintegrating into society after their release, he said.

However, Dhakat turned his newly acquired knowledge into an illegal quick-buck venture, he said.

Though he had been externed from the limits of Vidisha, Rajgarh, Raisen, Bhopal and Ashok Nagar districts in October 2003 for a year, he somehow managed to stay put here and print fake notes, a police source said.

According to Vidisha Jail superintendent Priyadarshan Shrivastava, inmates are given off-set printing and screen printing training to help them eke out a living after release.

(with PTI inputs)

