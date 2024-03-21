Budaun double murder: Police arrest second accused in case

Javed, the second accused in Budaun double murder case, surrendered at the Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly

The cops had taken into custody relatives of accused to trace Javed/ Screengrab

A man accused in the Budaun double murder case was arrested from Bareilly on Thursday, police said.

Javed, the second accused in the Budaun double murder case, surrendered at the Satellite Police outpost of Baradari police station of Bareilly, said Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi.

"Javed, the brother of main accused Sajid, was arrested by a police team in nearby Bareilly district. He is being brought to the district for further questioning," the SSP said.