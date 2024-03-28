Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari passes away
Uttar Pradesh: Jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari passes away

Updated on: 28 March,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Banda
PTI |

Jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh after his health deteriorated

Mukhtar Ansari. File Pic

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari died at the Banda Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, its principal said.


Earlier in the day, Ansari was taken to the hospital after his health deteriorated, his lawyer said.


Banda Medical College principal Suneel Kaushal confirmed to PTI that Ansari died of a cardiac arrest at the facility.


He was hospitalised for around 14 hours on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain.

Mukhtar Ansari, 60, is a five-time former MLA from Mau Sadar seat and has been behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He has over 60 criminal cases pending against him. He was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP and was lodged in the Banda jail.

His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by Uttar Pradesh Police last year.

Earlier, his brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, who reached the hospital, alleged that he was given poison in jail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

