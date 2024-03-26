"The fire was reported at 6 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at horticulture dumping yard in Noida x 00:00

A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday late night. As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.

"The fire was reported at 6 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, added the official.

More information is awaited.

