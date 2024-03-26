Breaking News
Exclusive | Police's well-intentioned move backfires: Yeh drama band karo!
Mumbai: Why teachers are up in arms against state
BMC property tax crisis: Revenue falls to record low
Mumbai: A month later, FIR filed in society wedding blaze case
Mumbai: Man kills son who opposed his alcohol addiction
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Fire breaks out at horticulture dumping yard in Noida
<< Back to Elections 2024

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at horticulture dumping yard in Noida

Updated on: 26 March,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
ANI |

Top

"The fire was reported at 6 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar

Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at horticulture dumping yard in Noida

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at horticulture dumping yard in Noida
x
00:00

A fire broke out at a horticulture dumping yard near Noida city centre on Monday late night. As soon as the information was received, the fire tender reached the spot.


"The fire was reported at 6 pm. The fire is quite big. There are 15 fire tender vehicles present at the spot. We will extinguish the fire in 3-4 hours," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar.


Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, added the official.


More information is awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

noida news india national news India news uttar pradesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK