The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a new digital media policy to disseminate information on development and welfare projects using social media platforms. The policy offers monthly payouts of up to Rs 8 lakh to influencers and account holders on platforms such as Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, based on follower count.

The government also intends to pursue legal action against social media operators and influencers who publish "objectionable content", which it defines as indecent, obscene, or anti-national. The policy document, signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, declares that the police would help create jobs as part of this plan.

"In case of uploading objectionable content on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, legal action has been arranged against the concerned agency/ firm as per rules. Under no circumstances should the content be indecent, obscene and anti-national," a press note, signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad, stated per PTI report.

The BJP has hailed the idea, calling it an "innovative move" that will create jobs and reduce the propagation of misinformation on social media. Rakesh Tripathi, a BJP spokesperson, stated that the policy would set an example for the country and result in harsher consequences for those propagating falsehoods.

"The Yogi Adityanath government moves forward with innovations. It pays attention to the changes happening in society. Digital media policy will create new jobs. Those who play with law and order by spreading rumours on social media will be strictly punished. UP's social media policy will become an example across the country," he said.

However, Opposition parties have criticised the policy. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress claim that it seeks to stifle free expression and squander public funds. SP's media cell accused the administration of utilising taxpayer funds to reward individuals who promote it while threatening legal action against critics. Pankhuri Pathak, Congress' social media chairwoman, also attacked the strategy, arguing it will muzzle dissenting voices and distort public opinion.

"The BJP/ Yogi government has brought a provision to give lakhs of rupees of public money to those who falsely praise the government and to give jail/life imprisonment to those who raise public problems on social media. What else will the public expect from a scared government? The public will strongly oppose this BJP plan to curb freedom of expression," Samajwadi Party Media Cell posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Pankhuri said, "Along with this, if social media influencers put forward any views that are not liked by the government or deemed objectionable by it, then they will be punished. That means, once again, an attempt is being made by the Uttar Pradesh government to stifle freedom of expression."

She added, "But the BJP government would give this money to social media influencers for its own publicity."

The digital media strategy categorises social media networks based on user count and establishes influencer reward restrictions. Payments are limited to Rs 5 lakh for X, Rs 4 lakh for Facebook, Rs 3 lakh for Instagram, and up to Rs 8 lakh for YouTube videos, shorts, and podcasts. The policy attempts to increase employment among state inhabitants, both domestically and internationally.