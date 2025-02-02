Additional district and sessions judge Chetana Chauhan held the accused guilty

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl in 2019, besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the offender, officials said on Sunday.

Government advocate Vipin Chaturvedi told PTI that the incident was reported on May 27, 2019, from a village under the Bewar police station area where the convict intercepted the 6-year-old girl who took her goats for grazing, and raped her.

After the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, the victim's maternal uncle lodged a police complaint against the accused, who was from the same village, Chaturvedi said.

On Saturday, additional district and sessions judge Chetana Chauhan held the accused guilty, and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, he said.

