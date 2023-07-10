Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh man held for forcing Dalit man to lick slippers

Uttar Pradesh man held for forcing Dalit man to lick slippers

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Sonbhadra
Agencies |

Top

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media showing the accused also twisting one arm of the complainant, pushing him to the ground, climbing up on his chest and slapping him

Uttar Pradesh man held for forcing Dalit man to lick slippers

Tejbali Singh Patel had also climbed up on the (right) man’s chest and slapped him

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh man held for forcing Dalit man to lick slippers
x
00:00

A contractual employee of the electricity department has been arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly beating up a Dalit man and forcing him to lick his slippers, police said on Sunday. Tejbali Singh Patel has been “terminated from the service”, they added.


A video of the incident had gone viral on social media showing the accused also twisting one arm of the complainant, pushing him to the ground, climbing up on his chest and slapping him.  Rajendra Chamar submitted his complaint to the police on July 8, cops said. “On July 6, he had gone to his maternal uncle’s place, where electricity went off. He was trying to locate the fault when Patel started hurling abuses at him. He hurled casteist words and also made him lick his chappal. Subsequently, the locals intervened,” a cop said.


AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “A devil is making a Dalit man lick his slippers. In your (BJP) rule, Dalits are not even considered human beings, how do you talk about uniform civil laws?”  RLD spokesperson Ankur Saxena said, “The BJP-ruled UP has become an anarchic state and the only option here is the imposition of President’s rule.” 


July 6
Day the incident happened

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttar pradesh national news india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK