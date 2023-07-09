Uttar Pradesh student pursuing coaching for IIT in Kota dies by suicide

According to Mahaveer Nagar police station, Bahadur Singh, 17, was a resident of Faizulla Nagar, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

A student from Uttar Pradesh pursuing coaching for IIT in Kota in Rajasthan allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself, police said.

According to Mahaveer Nagar police station, Bahadur Singh, 17, was a resident of Faizulla Nagar, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light when the deceased’s friend Arpit reached the room they shared on Saturday morning.

Bahadur Singh and Arpit, who were pursuing coaching in Kota, used to go to a library located in Mahavir Nagar.

Late Friday evening, when Arpit asked Bahadur whether he was going to library, he refused.

No suicide note has been recovered. As per sources, Bahadur was reprimanded at his coaching class a few days ago and was also unwell.

