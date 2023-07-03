Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, 2 injured in car accident in Sitapur

Updated on: 03 July,2023 04:17 PM IST  |  Sitapur
PTI

Two persons died and as many were injured when a car lost control and fell into a ditch here in Kamlapur area in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.


The incident took place when a car travelling from Lucknow to Sitapur lost control, hit a divider and fell into a ditch about 70 feet deep, Sitapur Additional SP NP Singh said.


The deceased were identified as Sandeep Verma (52) and Manish Verma (40), the officer said, adding that the two injured were rushed to Lucknow for better treatment.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

uttar pradesh india India news national news

