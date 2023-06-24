Uttar Pradesh: Man kills friend, four family members, and shoots himself dead

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem

A man allegedly killed his friend and four family members before shooting himself dead in a village here on Saturday, police said, news agency PTI reported.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said police received information early in the morning that Shiv Veer Yadav (28), a resident of Gokulpur Arsara, has allegedly killed his brothers Bhullan Yadav (25) and Sonu Yadav (21), Sonu's wife Soni (20) and brother-in-law Saurabh (23) as well as friend Deepak (20) with an axe.

Shiv Veer Yadav also injured his wife Doli (24) and maternal aunt Sushma (35), the police officer said, adding the accused then shot himself with a pistol.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Mainpuri and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police officer said. He added that the reason behind the incident was not clear yet and an investigation was underway.

In a separate incident, earlier on June 23, authorities in Uttar Pradesh said that a 16-year-old Dalit girl, an alleged rape victim who was to appear before a magistrate to record her statement, has been found hanging at her house in the Haidergarh area, news agency PTI reported. According to PTI, the investigating officer of the case has been suspended for dereliction of duty following the incident. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said, "A rape case was lodged at Haidergarh police station on June 17. The accused was detained on Thursday and the girl was to appear before a magistrate to register her statement." "The victim allegedly committed suicide. We have sent the body for post-mortem and further investigation was underway," he said. Her family members have alleged that she ended her life as the police failed to arrest the accused who was threatening her to withdraw the case.

Earlier on June 13, a 35-year-old woman slit her nine-year-old daughter's throat with a knife in the Vivek Nagar area, police said. Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam said the incident took place around 8 am under the Chanda police station area. The victim was identified as Paridhi. He said the mother, Priyanka Ojha, was mentally ill and undergoing treatment. Salam added that after the attack, Paridhi was taken to a community health centre in Lambhua which referred her to a medical college in Sultanpur. The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college, he said. The woman was detained and the body of the deceased sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)