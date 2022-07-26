Uttar Pradesh: Man kills parents, niece with brick and hammer; surrenders later

While his parents died on the spot, the girl was declared dead at the hospital, an official said

Representation Pic

A 22-year-old man surrendered before the police here after allegedly killing his parents and niece with a brick and hammer, officials said on Tuesday. Accused Saurab surrendered at the Gandhi Park police station late on Monday, saying he killed his father Omprakash (62), mother Somvati (60) and niece Shiva (4).

Omprakash, a retired government employee, had funded his elder son's gymnasium but refused to financially help or give a share of the property to Saurab, who was unemployed, to set up his business. This infuriated him, the officials said.

Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police

While Saurab's parents died on the spot, the girl was declared dead at the hospital, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever