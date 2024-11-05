According to the police, the man's mother told police that there were daily disputes between her daughter-in-law and son due to ongoing family issues

A man allegedly shot his wife and three children dead in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the officials said on Tuesday, adding that he was out on bail in a murder case, reported the PTI.

The body of the man was also found by UP Police on Tuesday evening, they added.

According to the PTI, the incident took place in the Bhaidani area here on Monday night, when Rajendra Gupta's wife Neetu Gupta (45), their sons Navnendra (25) and Subendra (15) and daughter Gaurangi (16) -- were fast asleep, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said.

The family's tenants got to know about the incident on Tuesday afternoon and informed police.

Banswal said the Police Control Room was alerted, following which a team was rushed to the spot. According to the DCP, Rajendra Gupta's mother told police that there were daily disputes between her daughter-in-law and son due to ongoing family issues.

The police have also seized empty shells of pistol bullets from the house, the DCP said.

Rajendra Gupta had gone missing from the spot after the incident. Officials zeroed in on the liquor businessman, who had a murder case pending against him since 1997 and was out on bail, as the main suspect and launched a search for him, as per the PTI.

Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said Gupta's body was found from Sadarpur village located within the Rohaniya police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Gupta died of a gunshot wound, Sharma said, adding that authorities are probing whether he died by suicide or if someone killed him, as per the PTI.

The police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a detailed probe is underway.

Man held for killing brother-in-law for 'ill-treating' his sister

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law by smashing his head with a grind stone before stabbing him multiple times in the Khichripur area of east Delhi, officials said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

The accused, Manish Kumar, was reportedly upset over his brother-in-law humiliating, harassing and thrashing his sister under the influence of alcohol after their marriage, police said.

"On November 2, a PCR call was received about a quarrel in Khichripur. On reaching the spot, the police found the caller -- Manish Kumar -- in the kitchen area on the third floor of the house.

"During preliminary questioning, Kumar confessed to killing his brother-in-law Abhisek alias Hallan with the help of an accomplice," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said in a statement.

(with PTI inputs)