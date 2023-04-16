Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Man mauled to death by stray dogs inside Aligarh Muslim University

Updated on: 16 April,2023 03:06 PM IST  |  Aligarh
Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, the police said

Representational Pic. iStock


A man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said.


Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, they said.



SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died.


The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.

There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttar pradesh aligarh news Crime News India news

